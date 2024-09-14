Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.20.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after buying an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

