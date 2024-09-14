GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

GFL ENVIRON-TS Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.