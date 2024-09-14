GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,070,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,216,423 shares.The stock last traded at $39.56 and had previously closed at $40.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

GFL Environmental last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile



GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

