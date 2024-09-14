GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $161.36 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

