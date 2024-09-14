GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $20,583,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 227,314 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 91.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 277,700 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.04 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

