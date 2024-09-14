GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $307.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

