GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Silgan worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 256.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Silgan by 2,838.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

