GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $229.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

