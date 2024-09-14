GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $516.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

