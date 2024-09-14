GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,932.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,767.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,706.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

