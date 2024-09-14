GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $273,239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198,749 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.87. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

