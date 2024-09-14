GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Watsco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $476.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.73. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

