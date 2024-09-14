GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $894,571.56 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $894,571.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,350.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in GitLab by 78.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after buying an additional 3,096,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $222,591,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in GitLab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,242,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $76,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

