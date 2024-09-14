Global Gp Llc Acquires 4,800 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $207,216.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,659.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Global Gp Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.08 per share, with a total value of $338,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.67 per share, with a total value of $213,350.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc purchased 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc acquired 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $52,637.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $456,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $473,700.00.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

