Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Holdings Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 355,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $41.38 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.