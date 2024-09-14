Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.33. 1,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62.
About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.
