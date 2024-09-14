Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.34

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 218728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 366,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,496,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 724,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

