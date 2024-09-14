Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Short Interest Update

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WNDY opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Global X Wind Energy ETF

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

