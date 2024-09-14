Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK) Trading Up 1.2%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.05% of Goal Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.