Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 3.6%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 157,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 886,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Gogo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gogo

Gogo Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $919.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. Gogo had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 145.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gogo by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.