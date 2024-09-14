Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.12

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.12 and traded as low as C$14.12. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Goodfellow Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.22.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of C$140.33 million for the quarter.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

