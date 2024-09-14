Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.15

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 26500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Gowest Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Gowest Gold

In other news, Director Peter Quintiliani purchased 500,000 shares of Gowest Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

