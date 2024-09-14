GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,343. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of -4.33.
About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF
