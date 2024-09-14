GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,343. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of -4.33.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

