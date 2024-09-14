GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Position Lessened by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. owned 4.39% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Gainplan LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMB stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.