Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Shares Up 12.8%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.