Gregory (Greg) Dooley Buys 250,000 Shares of DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Dooley bought 250,000 shares of DigitalX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,250.00 ($6,833.33).
DigitalX Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 42.28 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
About DigitalX
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalX
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.