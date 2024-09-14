Greif, Inc. (GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on October 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Greif has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greif to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

NYSE:GEF opened at $61.12 on Friday. Greif has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

