Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 3.9%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85. 2,375,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,417,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,618,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,705 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,093,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,800 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.3% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,590 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 993,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 914,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.