Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.88 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 11.0% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

