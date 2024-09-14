Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $102.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.55.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

