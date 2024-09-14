Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

