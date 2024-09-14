Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PINE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PINE opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $311,441. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

