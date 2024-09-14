Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.