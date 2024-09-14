Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $101,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 10,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,645,000 after buying an additional 139,790 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 125,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

