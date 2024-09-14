Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $258.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.49 and its 200-day moving average is $252.07. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.84 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

