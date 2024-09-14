Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHP opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.