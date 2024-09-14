Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Haemonetics stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,697,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

