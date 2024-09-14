HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Trading Up 0.4%

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $131.00. Approximately 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.50.

HAL Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73.

About HAL Trust

(Get Free Report)

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, operates through multi-sectors in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Unquoted, Quoted Minority Interests, Real Estates, and Liquid Portfolio segments. It engages in production of composite panels; residential construction, utility construction, project development, and renovation activities; supply of timber products and building materials; and develop, distributes, and e-commerce computer gaming equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HAL Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAL Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.