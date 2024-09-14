Hamilton Lane Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $152.87 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $161.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
