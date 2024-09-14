Hamilton Lane Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $152.87 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $161.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

