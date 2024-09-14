Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.11

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 277680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $106,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $24,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $18,759,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,161,000 after buying an additional 267,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

