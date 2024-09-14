Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 27th

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

