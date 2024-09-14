Harworth Group plc (HWG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.49 on October 24th

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harworth Group Price Performance

Shares of LON HWG opened at GBX 179 ($2.34) on Friday. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 181 ($2.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The company has a market capitalization of £579.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,491.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 11,245 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £20,016.10 ($26,175.10). In other news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 16,094 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £24,784.76 ($32,411.09). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 11,245 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £20,016.10 ($26,175.10). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,625 shares of company stock worth $4,525,102. Corporate insiders own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

