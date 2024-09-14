Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 77.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 351.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $70,544,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $68.73 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

