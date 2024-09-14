HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 76 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $751.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $785.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.