HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

ISRG stock opened at $489.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.