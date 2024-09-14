HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $254.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

