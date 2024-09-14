HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after buying an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $671,392,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

