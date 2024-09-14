HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 624 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.