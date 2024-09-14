HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.