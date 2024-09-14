HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 17,792 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $44.63 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $47.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

